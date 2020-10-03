Minnesota joins states across U.S. to fly flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday evening that Minnesota is joining states across the United States in ordering U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters.

Flags at federal and state buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Oct. 4 to honor firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

"This act of recognition honors the goal of bringing every firefighter home safely at the end of every shift,” said Walz. “Minnesota firefighters have served a vital role in responding and protecting people during this year’s tragic fire season on the West Coast.”

Businesses, individuals and other organizations are encouraged to join in.