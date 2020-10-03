Relief ace Perranoski, 2-time World Series champ, dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. His sister Pat Zailo says he died at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness. He is the third former Dodgers player to die a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson. Perranoski earned a save in relief of Johnny Podres in the 1963 World Series as the Dodgers swept the New York Yankees.