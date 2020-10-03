Supreme Court opens new term on cusp of conservative control

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is opening a new term with Republicans on the cusp of a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government. Eight justices are getting back to work Monday less than a month before the presidential election. They’re still mourning the death of their colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to meet by telephone. Meanwhile, the Senate could confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ginsburg’s seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day.