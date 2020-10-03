Taiwanese talent win top prizes at Golden Melody Awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese talent took home the top prizes at the island’s annual Golden Melody Awards. Singer Wu Qingfeng won Best Male Vocalist in Mandarin for his first solo album “Spaceman,” while Waa Wei won the award for Best Female Vocalist. Singer Abao won three awards after receiving eight nominations for her album “Kinakaian (Mother Tongue).” Other Taiwanese talent that won Saturday night included the band, Fire Ex, whose music was the anthem for a student-led protest movement against closer economic ties with China.