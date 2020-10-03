GOP faces reckoning over Trump’s virus strategy, diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis is creating a moment of reckoning for his Republican Party. The diagnosis is upending the Trump administration’s entire approach to COVID-19 a month before the election. With Trump at Walter Reed military hospital for quarantine and treatment Saturday, the virus has seemed to spill into every corner of the party. Tests came back positive for Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel and three Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and on Saturday Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.