Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

President Donald Trump has several strikes against him that could put him at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. Trump disclosed early Friday that he has the virus. Trump is 74, male, obese and has elevated cholesterol, all of which raise his risk for COVID-19 complications. His doctor says Trump is being treated with an experimental drug aimed at preventing a severe cases of COVID-19 as well as remdesivir. And Friday afternoon, the White House said Trump will be spending a “few days” at a military hospital.