UK’s Johnson upbeat on EU trade deal before key talks

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “there’s a good deal to be done” with the European Union on post-Brexit trade as he prepares for crunch talks with the head of the bloc’s executive arm. Johnson said the U.K. wants a free trade deal along the lines of the one the EU has with Canada, but is also prepared for talks to fail. Britain left the EU politically on Jan. 31, but remains economically tied to the bloc until Dec. 31. The two parties are trying to strike a rudimentary trade deal before then, but they are gridlocked. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will try to break the impasse Saturday.