Venetian flood barriers deployed for 1st time against tide

MILAN (AP) — Controversial and long-delayed underwater barriers to protect Venice from its notorious high tides were being deployed for the first time against a forecast of a 130-centimeter (51-inch) flood on Saturday. Waters are forecast to reach that level around midday, which without the barriers would flood about half the city. This will be their first real-world test. In view of the forecast, port authorities have banned shipping traffic through the three access points where the barriers are installed until 4:30 p.m.