8 migrants drown, 12 missing while trying to reach Djibouti

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says at least eight migrants have drowned and 12 are missing after smugglers forced them off a boat near the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. It says the remaining 14 migrants survived and are receiving medical care. All were thought to be Ethiopian and making the passage to Djibouti from Yemen _ a reversal of the usual migrant voyage to seek work in richer Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Yemen have made the journey to Gulf nations more dangerous, and some migrants have turned back.