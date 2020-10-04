9-year-old gives giant check to Ronald McDonald House

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) -- One fourth grader is proving you're never too young to give back. Sunday, 9-year-old Natalie Frederick handed over a giant check to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House, an organization that helped support her family through a difficult time.

The Ronald McDonald house provides housing for families whose children are receiving medical care in Rochester. In 2018, Natalie and her family stayed at the house after her mother gave birth to twin babies prematurely. Now, Natalie is repaying the favor.

“I donated 750 dollars," Natalie said. "And the reason I did this was because they helped me a lot, so I chose to help them.”

“She came up with this on her own," said Justin Frederick, Natalie's father. "She just said 'I want to help the Ronald McDonald house.'”

Natalie raised money by doing odd jobs; selling lemonade and receiving donations from friends and family.

“I’m really happy and excited," Natalie said. "I’m proud of myself.”

The Ronald McDonald House left a lasting impact on the Frederick family. Natalie’s father said it helped ease the stress of dealing with medical treatment for their daughters.

“The Ronald McDonald house is truly a blessing to our family," he said. "We can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for us.”

Though the Frederick twins were born prematurely, two years later, they are now perfectly healthy. Natalie’s donation will ensure that other families just like the Fredericks can take advantage of the services the house has to offer.

“Like I told Natalie, it’s donations like this that help us keep the lights on, that help us provide services," said Ronald McDonald House development director Jamie Bingner. "No one wants to have to use the Ronald McDonald house, but it’s here because there are families that need it.”