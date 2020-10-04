American Dream mall reopens, seeking to regain momentum

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The owners of the massive American Dream entertainment and retail complex are hoping to lure visitors back after a six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mall officially opened Thursday with a few dozen retail stores and the DreamWorks waterpark, considered one of the complex’s anchor attractions. American Dream had a limited opening last October and was days away from a splashy opening of its retail outlets in March when coronavirus fears shut down operations. Canada-based owner Triple Five also owns Minnesota’s Mall of America and Canada’s West Edmonton Mall and is banking on features such as the waterpark, a Nickelodeon-themed amusement park, an indoor ski slope and skating rink to draw visitors.