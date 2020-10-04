Austin farmer gives free pumpkins to young children

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) — Pumpkin picking is an Autumn tradition, and a local farmer is hoping to get as many kids to pick pumpkins at his patch.

John Ulland, owns Famer John’s Pumpkin Patch. He’s invited community members to his farm for more than 30 years. His favorite guests are children.

“We got a lot of little pumpkins for our little friends,” Ulland said.

Ulland said the pandemic has prevented schools from allowing classrooms to let students come to the pumpkin patch for field trips.

He made a post on Facebook telling kindergarten and preschool children that he misses them, and that he will have a free pumpkin for them if their parents bring them to the farm. The post has been shared at least a thousand times.

“We like the kids to have the experience. I mean where else can they come and see where things grow,” he said.

He also plans to deliver pumpkins to classrooms to ensure every child gets one.

“Our advertising says we’re not in the entertainment business, were in the experience business. And that’s what we are and want to be. so I still want those kids to have that experience. But I also want them to have the pumpkins,” Ulland said.



To my little kindergarten and preschool friends:I am so sad that your class cannot come to the pumpkin patch this year.... Posted by Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Caden Jurisch and his big brother William, went to the farm with their mom. Caden said he likes all the big pumpkins, and when asked what he will do with the pumpkins his reply was, “We’re going to carve them.”

His mother, Megan, said it’s a great experience for children to visit these types of farms. “It’s good that all the kids come out here because we haven’t had an interaction like we normally do for Halloween or festivities so to be able to act like normal society again its a good a feeling to try to be able to do it.”

Ulland is looking forward to the day classrooms can return to the farm.

“We want the kids to come back on field trips. They’re just so much fun. If we ever have them come back I’d like to have you just sit up there with me and see their faces and listen to their laughs. It’s something you just can’t explain until you do it,” Ulland said.

Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch is free to enter and open until Oct. 31.