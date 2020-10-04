Cook has 2 TDs as Vikings get 1st win, 31-23 over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Houston Texans to get their first victory, 31-23. The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left. But after a review it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control. Houston, the two-time defending AFC South champion, fell to 0-4.