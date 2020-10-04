Man assaulted, wounded near synagogue in German city

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has been assaulted and wounded near a synagogue in Hamburg. The suspected assailant was arrested. Police say the 26-year-old victim, who was apparently about to enter the synagogue grounds on Sunday afternoon, was hit in the head with what appeared to be a folding spade. The suspect, a 29-year-old German man, was wearing military-style clothing. The victim was given first aid at the scene by passers-by, then taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as “significant” but not life-threatening. Officers who were on hand to protect the synagogue arrested the suspect.