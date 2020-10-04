Minnesota Re-Enters AP Top 25 Poll

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Golden Gophers re-entered the AP Top 25 this week, sliding into the last spot at No. 25.

The Gophers did not play this week, but did receive good news when WR Rashod Bateman was granted a waiver and allowed to play by the NCAA. The redshirt sophomore is one of the best wide receivers in the country and is a projected first round pick.

This is the Gophers' first appearance in the rankings since they were in the initial AP Poll released five weeks ago.

Minnesota opens the season on October 24 at home against No. 20 Michigan.