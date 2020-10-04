 Skip to Content

Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

5:24 am National news from the Associated Press

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police chief has announced the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach. Chief Amy Prock said early Sunday that Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The chief says Hancher was a community service officer in Myrtle Beach for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year. Mayor Brenda Bethune asked for prayers for the police department on social media. News outlets report the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content