BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A woman died in an ATV accident in rural Lake Crystal Saturday night.

Blue Earth County deputies were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. The driver rolled the ATV on uneven and loose ground and was pinned beneath the vehicle.

63-year-old Cynthia Dawley died at the scene.

Courtland Fire Department, Lake Crystal Police, Lake Crystal Ambulance and Mayo One Air Care assisted.