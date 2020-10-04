Warmer temperatures arrive Monday; Beautiful fall week in store

Conditions outdoors were a bit deceiving today, thanks to the abundant sunshine, as temperatures remained in the low 50s. Tonight will bring one last night of below normal temperatures as warmer days and night are ahead. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with mainly clear skies and breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Beautiful fall conditions are on tap for the region throughout the week starting Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be strong throughout the day, out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Some gusts may be upwards of 30-35 mph. Mild and sunny conditions continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will still be on the breezy side, out of the west at 10-15 mph.

A passing cold front will cool temperatures slightly during the midweek. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with mainly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday look to be the warmest days of the week as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 60s continue into the second half of the week. This week is expected to remain dry with no rain forecasted for the next several days.