 Skip to Content

2 toddlers lose adoptive mom; older sisters fill the void

9:11 am National news from the Associated Press

NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — Two adult sisters in New Jersey had been hoping over the years to have children, though the timing hadn’t yet worked out. In May, their mother died from COVID-19, and now they’re teaming up to raise a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl adopted by their mom when she was in her late 40s. Four years ago, with the children she had raised as a single mom all in their 20s, Lunisol Guzman decided to become foster mother to a baby boy. She adopted him two years later. And after his birth mother had another child, Guzman adopted that baby girl as well.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content