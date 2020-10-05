210K in US have died from virus. Now Trump says he ‘gets it’

WASHNGTON (AP) — Now that he has contracted COVID-19, President Donald Trump says he does “get it.” That revelation, seven months into the pandemic and after almost 210,000 American deaths, is not the first time he has relied on personal experience to shape his views. He says he now “understands” the virus. But his declaration that the disease should not “dominate” lives reinforces that the president has struggled to relate with everyday Americans. Trump returned to the White House on Monday after receiving 72 hours of care, complete with experimental medication, at one of the nation’s finest hospitals.