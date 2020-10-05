Albania approves electoral code reform to boost EU prospects

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has approved electoral law changes designed to prevent vote manipulation, which is a key condition for the country to start negotiations to join the European Union. Lawmakers present in the 140-seat house voted 97-15 in favor of the amendments and 5 abstained. They also selected new officials at the country’s top electoral commission. Changes include a 1 percent threshold for political parties to enter parliament. The new electoral code will apply from next year’s scheduled April 25 parliamentary election. Earlier this year the European Union gave the green light for Albania and North Macedonia to start full membership negotiations, but has yet to set a date for the talks.