Australia plans big spending pandemic measures, record debt

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s treasurer is set to reveal a big spending financial blueprint for the next few years that will drive business investment and job creation while repairing pandemic damage to the economy. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will also reveal record debt is expected to accrue in the current fiscal year through next June. The annual budget is expected to contain a wage subsidy designed to get unemployed young Australians back to work. The government also hopes to bring forward planned income tax cuts. Its economic forecasts assume a COVID-19 vaccine will become available in 2021.