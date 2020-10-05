Authorities: Arkansas police officer killed in shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot at a hotel in Arkansas. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler did not release the name of the Pine Bluff police officer who was killed or provide other details. Local television stations are reporting that two officers were shot Monday at an EconoLodge in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Sadler hasn’t provided details about the condition of the other officer. A spokesman for Pine Bluff police hasn’t respond to messages seeking comment.