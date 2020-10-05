CAMPUS DIARIES: Pandemic leads to changes to college campus fitness centers

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTTC) -- South Dakota student Diana Humble visits the University of South Dakota's Wellness Center with fitness junkie Shanice Hall, a former LSU high jumper, to document the changes COVID-19 has made to the gym atmosphere.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.