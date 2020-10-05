Candidates to be separated by plexiglass shield at VP debate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a clear barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate. Their only debate will take place in Salt Lake City. The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to publicly discuss details and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The debate comes after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus, putting heightened attention on the meeting of the vice presidential contenders. The two will be seated more than 12 feet apart, according to someone familiar with the setup.