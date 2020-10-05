DC unveils plan to open public school buildings in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public Schools in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen their buildings to select students beginning Nov. 9 in a multi-pronged approach as the nation’s capital struggles to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new plan, announced Monday, brings back certain students from pre-K through fifth grade. D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee says students in sixth grade and above would continue with full-time distance learning until the next school term, which starts in early 2021. Students with special needs, those experiencing homelessness or otherwise considered at risk would receive in-person instruction.