EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 DRUGS: What are the treatments President Trump used

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The world continues to watch as President Donald Trump recovers from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The president went home Monday after a three-night stay at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

While at the hospital, he received two experimental drugs. The drugs were remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Stacey Rizza

Mayo Clinic Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Stacey Rizza said the remdesivir is the only drug that has proven phase three efficacy trials.

She said this makes it available for emergency use for anybody who has access to the drug.

"Mayo Clinic was very fortunate to be one of the first sites in the United States to have these trials available," Dr. Rizza said.

Through worldwide trials, and thousands of patients, the use and doses of the anti-viral drug was revealed.

"This is a therapy for COVID. It's an antiviral medicine which means if somebody has the virus in their body and it's replicating and it's making them feel sick, this is a drug that fights the virus," Rizza said. "Five days is adequate, and after five days if a patient is very sick, they do have the option to extend to 10 days of the therapy."

However, if someone becomes very ill, the steroid dexamethasone can be used.

"Remdesivir would be used earlier in the syndrome when people are more in the viral phase of the syndrome," Rizza said. "Then if someone continued to get worse and became significantly ill, it may be reasonable to use steroids on top of that."

While there is several different trials happening at Mayo, there's only two that can be given outside of a trial.

"Outside of remdesivir and maybe dexamethasone, there is no treatment other than those. Everything else can only be given through a trial," Rizza said.