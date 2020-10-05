Former Lieutenant Governor and Rochester native Sandy Keith dies at 91

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Former Minnesota Lieutenant Governor and Supreme Court Chief Justice Sandy Keith died on Saturday at 91.

Keith was the 37th lieutenant governor under Gov. Karl Rovaag.

He was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1989 and then appointed chief justice on Dec. 1, 1990. He served as chief justice until 1998.

The RDA team is sad to share news of the passing of Sandy Keith. Sandy founded our organization 15 years ago with a vision for & commitment to a thriving downtown Rochester. We are humbled to continue his legacy.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to Sandy’s family & friends. — Downtown Rochester (@DowntownRochMN) October 4, 2020

Keith was also a lawyer at Mayo Clinic and was one of the founders of Rochester's Downtown Alliance.

Keith was also a former United States Marine and veteran of the Korean War.