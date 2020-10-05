Former Lieutenant Governor and Rochester native Sandy Keith dies at 91

Former Lieutenant Governor and Rochester native Sandy Keith dies at 91New
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Former Minnesota Lieutenant Governor and Supreme Court Chief Justice Sandy Keith died on Saturday at 91.
Keith was the 37th lieutenant governor under Gov. Karl Rovaag.
He was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1989 and then appointed chief justice on Dec. 1, 1990. He served as chief justice until 1998.
Keith was also a lawyer at Mayo Clinic and was one of the founders of Rochester's Downtown Alliance.
Keith was also a former United States Marine and veteran of the Korean War.