 Skip to Content

Former tech CEO gets home confinement for admissions bribe

2:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former tech executive has been sentenced to one year of home confinement for paying $300,000 to bribe his son’s way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit even though the son did not play tennis. Peter Dameris, of Pacific Palisades, California, appeared before a Boston federal judge Monday via video. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. His sentence also included a $95,000 fine. Dameris is the former CEO of technology services company ASGN Inc.. He joins dozens of parents and college coaches who have pleaded guilty in the scheme.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content