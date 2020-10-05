Germany urges UK to make haste with Brexit trade talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is calling on the United Kingdom to make a big final push to agree on a trade deal with the European Union in the wake of Brexit especially since the coronavirus pandemic in itself is already hitting economies on both sides of the English Channel very hard. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that COVID-19 has “made an agreement even more urgent” for both sides even though the chances to get even a basic trade deal by the end of the year are declining by the day. Maas and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with EU chief Brexit negotiator MIchel Barnier on Monday.