Local farmers kick off fall harvest

NEAR ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's that time of year again. Farmers across southeast Minnesota are now in the midst of fall harvest.

Among those in the fields are Bob Smith of Smith Custom Farming and his daughter, Mandy.

"I'm just running the cart for dad," Mandy said. "Catch the beans from the combine and take it to the bin site."

It's pretty routine for the pair. Mandy says she's been behind the wheel of a tractor since she was around 12-years-old. Farming has been a family affair as long as she can remember.

"We just get to be together as a family," Mandy said. "We love what we do, and when we all come together, it makes it fun."

Life in general, though, is out of routine.

Bob Smith, of Smith Custom Farming, was in his second day of soybean harvest Monday. "From what we've seen and all the stand points, our yields are going to be really outstanding," Bob said.

"From what we've seen and all the stand points, our yields are going to be really outstanding," Bob said. "The market thing is tough to deal with."

With a surplus in product, many farmers will be turning to storage this year. Working as a custom farmer, the Smith family isn't feeling that impact directly, but sees it in their employers they're farming for.

"It's going to take a lot of storage this fall," Bob said. "Yields seem to be up there, really good, and things like that. So, if we can get the market to get some decent money, rather than store it all winter long."

In the midst of a fall harvest -- and in the midst of a pandemic -- Bob and Mandy agree that being in the fields bring back a little normalcy.

"In a way, yeah," Mandy said. "We're concerned about what's happening in the field and not everything else that's happening."

Turns out life in the field and life in a pandemic have a lot in common.

"Everyone needs hope to get through this virus and things like that," Bob said. "There's no end to it right now. But we've got to take it a day at a time and move from that and make it the best with what we get."

"That's all part of farming," he added. "You can't control everything. You try and improve with what you can, and yeah, that's the best you can do there."

Bob said they are about two weeks ahead of schedule compared to last year.