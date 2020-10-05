Mexico City shooting leaves 6 dead, 4 injured

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City police say a shootout between rival gangs left six people dead and four wounded. The city prosecutor’s office said Sunday that the shooting occurred outside a business in a rough neighborhood on the city’s north side. Police said the assailants in the Saturday shootout drove up and opened fire on a group of people outside a food and drinks establishment. The victims appear to have returned fire, because the alleged assailants’ car had several bullet holes in it. Police said some of the victims had criminal records, and the newspaper El Universal reported the attackers were hired by the violent Jalisco cartel.