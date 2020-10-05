Minnesota reports 982 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 982 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Seventeen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 104,799 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 10,901 health care workers, the Department reported.

MDH said 94,416 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported more than 23,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,169,786. Health officials said about 1,494,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Monday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. MDH said the people who died were a resident of McLeod County who was in their 80s and two residents of Ramsey County who were in their 90s. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 2,083 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. Health officials said 1,487 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 7,940 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,189 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

