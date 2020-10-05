More than 300 detained in Belarus during Sunday protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus say police detained more than 300 people during Sunday protests against the country’s authoritarian leader who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The Interior Ministry of Belarus said Monday 317 people were detained during rallies against President Alexander Lukashenko that spanned several cities. The vast majority of those detained — 258 — currently remain in custody, awaiting to face a court. Mass protests have rocked Belarus for almost two months. The unprecedented wave of unrest was triggered by the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that handed Lukashenko, who has run Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, a crushing victory with 80% of the vote.