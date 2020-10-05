NATO chief hopes Greece, Turkey can negotiate differences

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says he hopes an agreement by Greece and Turkey to avoid potential military tensions and accidents can lead to diplomatic negotiations to settle long-standing differences between the two allies. Stoltenberg on Monday also criticized Turkey’s purchase of a Russian-made missile defense system and urged Ankara to work with its NATO allies to “find alternative solutions.” Tensions between Greece and Turkey flared this summer over energy prospecting rights, after Turkey sent a research vessel, escorted by warships, into disputed waters. NATO hosted technical talks between Turkish and Greek military delegations, which resulted in an agreement on a “deconfliction mechanism,” including the setting up of hotline between the two countries.