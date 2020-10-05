“Not to increase property taxes and not to increase utility rates,” – Rochester Administrator discusses 2021 budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — The Rochester City Council has been working out plans for the 2021 City Budget. The budget could eliminate a tax levy increase.

The 2021 budget proposal is $476,030,973. The amount is a $97.8 million reduction from 2020.

Steve Rymer, City of Rochester Administrator, explained what the council considered when getting those numbers.

“The first thing you do is look at what are the revenues that are going to be available for us in the coming year. For 2021, it’s a more difficult process because of the impacts of COVID-19, individuals and families and businesses and nonprofits and locally owned like the City of Rochester.”

The proposed budget could make personal finances easier for residents.

“The council agreed to the preliminary budget. Not to increase property taxes and not to increase utility rates. And ultimately to make a reduction of about $98 million from the adopted 2020 budget,” Rymer said.

Rymer also explains where the nearly $100 million deduction is coming from.

“We’ve done our best to try to limit the impacts to the community. A significant portion of that was a reduction in our Capital Improvement Plan. We did things like there are certain positions that are vacant that we are holding open,” he said.

Those two initiatives are not the only things the city wants to spend less money on.

“Reducing overtime, reducing training. Training is an important aspect to make sure we are an effective organization but it is allowed to be virtual, allowed that it is anticipated to be virtual as well. And we are able to save money as well from our travel budgets,” Rymer said.

The 2021 budget has not been approved yet. On the December 7 City Council meeting, there will be a public forum on the proposal and then council members will vote on its approval.