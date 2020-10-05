Nvidia says it will build UK’s most powerful supercomputer

LONDON (AP) — Graphics chip maker Nvidiat plans to build Britain’s fastest supercomputer that healthcare researchers can use to work on medical problems including COVID-19. Nvidia said Monday it will spend $52 million on the supercomputer, dubbed Cambridge-1. It will consist of 80 Nvidia systems and is expected to be online by the end of the year. Nvidia’s CEO said Cambridge-1 will be available to healthcare researchers using artificial intelligence to working on urgent medical challenges. The announcement comes after the company said last month it agreed to buy U.K.-based chip designer Arm Holdings for up to $40 billion.