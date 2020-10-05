Prosecutor says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ man to be tried with rebels

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s prosecution says it intends to hold a joint trial of Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” together with 16 prisoners alleged to be rebel fighters. Rusesabagina, 66, is a founder of the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of opposition groups, which has an armed wing known as the National Liberation Front. The Rwandan government accuses the rebel group of killing Rwandans in the country’s north. In court last month, Rusesabagina admitted his ties to the rebels, but said the group was never meant to kill Rwandans. Rwandan authorities have said the rebel fighters to stand trial with Rusesabagina include two former spokesmen, now in detention in Kigali.