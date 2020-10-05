Rochester Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ reported Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Rochester Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was discovered on Friday.

Police are calling the death "suspicious," and haven't provided further details as of Monday afternoon.

The body of a 27-year-old woman was found at the Gates of Rochester apartments on Friday night. Police haven't said how her body was found.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.