Royal Opera to sell Hockney painting to help it stay afloat

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Opera House is selling a David Hockney painting of its former chief to help it stay afloat as coronavirus-related restrictions keep many U.K. performing arts venues shuttered. Christie’s auction house said Monday that “Portrait of Sir David Webster” will be offered for sale in London on Oct. 22. It has an estimated price of between 11 million pounds and 18 million pounds ($14 million and $23 million). Hockney painted the portrait in 1971 after Webster stepped down as the company’s general administrator. Royal Opera House chief executive Alex Beard said the company was facing “the biggest crisis in our history” and the sale would help it keep going.