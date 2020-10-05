State health officials urge caution as Election Day nears



ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Election day is less than a month away, so state health officials are encouraging voters to stay safe as they head to the polls or to the mailbox.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm compared the risk of voting in person, to be about the same as grocery shopping.

While it's still a low to moderate risk; voting by mail or dropping your ballot off in a drop box are considered to be the lowest risks.

If you do decide to vote in person this year, consider going during off-peak times to avoid crowds.

Health officials continue encourage everyone to wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands before and after you vote and stay home if you are sick. Another reason to consider voting ahead of time.

"If you are going to vote in person, it's a good idea to be as prepared as you can, to make sure you've got all the information that you need and that you meet the requirements in your county," Malcolm said. "You want to make sure that your registration information is correct, before you get to your polling location. Making sure you have all the necessary documents with you to avoid delays. And if you can, complete any needed form prior to arriving at the polling location."

Malcolm says voters can consider bringing their own black pen or stylus if they plan to vote in person.

