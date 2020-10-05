Summer-like feel this week

Absolutely beautiful weather is on the way this week! Above-average temperatures are expected through the middle portion of next week! High temperatures could even approach 80° by Friday and Saturday in some locations. A more west to east flow in the jet-stream will bring a surge of warm air into the Midwest and Central Great Plains. This will cause temperatures to warm and should keep most of the middle of the country dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will jump into the middle and lower 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west around 10-20 mph during the afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies. Friday and Saturday will be the best chance at reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s for high temperatures.

Rain chances will be extremely limited this week. We'll have several could front move through this week, but the lack of moisture will prevent any type of precipitation this week. A strong high-pressure system will move into the upper Midwest late this week and should keep the area dry and sunny through the middle of next week.

Nick