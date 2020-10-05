Thailand: Interpol issues new Red Notice for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say Interpol has issued a “Red Notice” for the apprehension of an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involved in a 2012 traffic accident that killed a police officer. A police spokesman told The Associated Press the France-based police cooperation agency notified members that Vorayuth Yoovidhya is wanted by Thailand on charges of charges of reckless driving causing death and use of a narcotic substance. Prosecutors in July had dropped the last charge against him, but a public outcry over the seeming impunity of the rich and well-connected led to an investigation and the reinstatement of charges.