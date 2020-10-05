Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. They’re even willing to make special arrangements so sick senators can vote. Democrats are protesting but appear powerless to stop them. The push to put conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before Nov. 3 is like nothing seen in U.S. history so close to a presidential election. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said after talking by phone Monday with Trump that the president is “very excited” about Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court.