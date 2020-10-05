Pence takes lead role in campaign with Trump travel stopped

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Donald Trump ill with COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence is taking the lead role in campaigning, starting a swing through key states to bolster the president’s chance for reelection. Trump is expected to leave Walter Reed Military Medical Center and return to the White House Monday evening, but it’s unclear when he’ll be able to travel. Pence wants to keep the president’s supporters energized and deflect criticism of the administration’s handling of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Trump’s positive diagnosis Friday has intensified scrutiny of the administration’s cavalier approach to the pandemic.