US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China’s growing power

TOKYO (AP) — Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative aimed at countering China’s growing assertiveness. The talks are the first in-person meeting of the officials from the U.S., Australia, India and Japan since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Japan and the U.S. have been pushing for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” initiative to bring together countries that share concerns about China’s expanding power and influence. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is attending, but canceled subsequent visits to South Korea and Mongolia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus.