Vision 2020: Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If a ballot is tossed because of some issue — maybe a missing signature or it got damaged — will the voter be notified that the ballot’s been invalidated? And can the voter cast a new ballot? This is a tough one — because the rules vary from state to state. The National Conference of State Legislatures has a state-by-state rundown, but that list isn’t comprehensive so voters should check with their local elections officials to understand their options. Voter advocacy groups worry that those unaccustomed to voting by mail will make some kind of error that could invalidate their vote.