Windy and milder today; a bright, warm week is ahead

A gusty, warmer start to the week

A gusty south breeze coupled with some beautiful October sunshine today will help temperatures warm quickly across the area as we reach the 60s for the first time this month, and amazingly enough, this may be just the beginning of a long-lasting mild spell that will possibly continue into next week.

Expect a mostly sunny throughout our Monday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. A strong south wind reaching 35 miles per hour at times will add an extra chill to the air for the morning hours. Winds will drop off after sunset, then turn to the west behind the passage of the weak cold front.

A warm, September-like Tuesday

Another batch of warm air will work its way into the region Tuesday as southwest winds develop ahead of another approaching cold front. After a seasonably cool morning in the 40s, temperatures will climb quickly into the 70s for the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s in most spots tomorrow with a moderate southwest breeze occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour helping that warming cause.

A mild midweek

High pressure will glide into the region for the middle stretch of the week, bringing bright, tranquil weather for Wednesday and Thursday. We'll have high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s with lighter winds.