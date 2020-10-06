Activists, scientists, authors among ‘genius grant’ fellows

CHICAGO (AP) — Writers, a documentary filmmaker and an environmental health advocate are among the luminaries named as recipients of this year’s “genius grants.” The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday named 21 people who will each receive $625,000 fellowships over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the grants every year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people with outstanding talent. MacArthur Fellows managing director Cecilia Conrad says this year’s group of fellows offers a reason to celebrate as the nation deals with civil unrest, a global pandemic and natural disasters.