Byron Middle School principal works from roof after special challenge from students

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron Middle School students were delighted to see their beloved principal work on the school roof on Tuesday.

It was the idea of sixth graders Ella DeCook and Caylee Boynton. They wanted to challenge their classmates to be more active. They proposed if students could run 400 miles in four days, then they would make Principal Richard Swanson work on the roof for a day.

"We always saw kids not using the track when were outside," Boynton said. "We wanted to motivate people to get more active, and we thought this would be fun."

About 100 students participated and succeeded in meeting the goal of 400 miles in four days. To uphold his end of the deal, Swanson set up his office on the roof Tuesday. Complete with a makeshift chimney desk and a comfy chair.

"When I get a little tired, I go sit in my comfy chair and peak out over the edge of the roof," Swanson said. "It's so nice to have some fun with everything that's been going on in the world."

Swanson will be back on the roof on Thursday for the students who have in-person classes.